Rocky Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and Dwayne Johnson's dad, died at 75

(CNN) Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and the father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, died at the age of 75, the WWE announced on Wednesday.

Johnson, born Wayde Bowles, began his sport's career in the boxing ring before transitioning to the sport's entertainment world of wrestling in the 1960s, according to his WWE biography . He competed all over the world against other wrestling superstars including; Adrian Adonis, Mr. Fuji and Don Muraco.

Johnson found his most success when he teamed up with Tony Atlas for tag team matches, the duo went by the name The Soul Patrol, accoridng to WWE. In 1983, they made history when they defeated The Wild Samoans and became the first African-American World Tag Team Champions in WWE's history.

He officially retired from the ring in 1991 but had a hand in training his son, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who would become one of the biggest names in the sport's entertainment world.

Ata Johnson, Dwayne Johnson and Rocky Johnson in 2015.

He was born on August 24, 1944 in Nova Scotia, Canada. In his memoir titled " Soulman: The Rocky Johnson Story ," he opens up about his troubled youth and says he left home at the age of 14.

Read More