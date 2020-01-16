Earthquake-damaged buildings cripple Puerto Rico

Ponce, Puerto Rico (CNN) The Ponciana Condominium building here is one of the most distinctive in the island's second-largest city. It's a 12-story structure, just south of downtown, with medical and commercial units on its first three floors and residential units on the remaining nine.

But after a series of tremors and aftershocks that have rattled Puerto Rico's southern coast since December 28, the tower now sits empty.

Ponce authorities declared it uninhabitable shortly after a mandatory evacuation prompted by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake left cracks and fissures on three sides of the building. Ivette Campos says her elderly aunt was one of those residents who were quickly evacuated.

"They kicked all the residents out as well as people in the doctors' offices, and nobody truly knows what's going to happen with the building," Campos said.

The Ponciana was cleared of residents since an earthquake and aftershocks.

Mayor María E. Meléndez said that there are areas in Ponce that "were severely affected and we estimate the damage to be above $200 million, in addition to the losses sustained by businesses that have had to shut their doors."

Read More