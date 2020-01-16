Earthquake-damaged buildings cripple Puerto Rico

Ponce, Puerto Rico (CNN)The Ponciana Condominium building here is one of the most distinctive in the island's second-largest city. It's a 12-story structure, just south of downtown, with medical and commercial units on its first three floors and residential units on the remaining nine.
But after a series of tremors and aftershocks that have rattled Puerto Rico's southern coast since December 28, the tower now sits empty.
Ponce authorities declared it uninhabitable shortly after a mandatory evacuation prompted by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake left cracks and fissures on three sides of the building. Ivette Campos says her elderly aunt was one of those residents who were quickly evacuated.
"They kicked all the residents out as well as people in the doctors' offices, and nobody truly knows what's going to happen with the building," Campos said.
Mayor María E. Meléndez said that there are areas in Ponce that "were severely affected and we estimate the damage to be above $200 million, in addition to the losses sustained by businesses that have had to shut their doors."
The Ponciana is one of 23 condominium buildings in Ponce that have sustained structural damage, according to Ángel Vázquez Torres, the local emergency management agency's director.
Vázquez told CNN the same happened with an additional 404 houses in the city.
The fear is that if there's another major earthquake, some of these structures may collapse, trapping residents or worse.
"Our structural engineers evaluated those sites and indicated to us which ones we had to declare uninhabitable, and we're trying to keep people away from them," Vázquez told CNN.
Authorities say there also are countless buildings and houses that may have sustained damage that is not visible during the nearly three weeks of daily tremors and aftershocks that have happened in Ponce and towns located on the island's southern coast.