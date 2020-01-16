New evidence against Lori Loughlin and husband revealed in government motion

(CNN) New details have emerged about the alleged involvement of actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli in the college admissions scandal .

'I think we are all squared away'

One email exchange discusses the photos used of that daughter as a part of the profile. After Singer sent now-former USC official Donna Heinel the falsified profile of the older Giannulli daughter, Heinel requested a different photo of the girl.

"Donna asked for a picture of her in a boat," Singer wrote to one of his associates. "Is there a coxswain picture we can use that is tough to see the face since they are sitting online?" Singer wrote.

Heinel has pleaded not guilty and her attorney declined to comment on the latest filing. Singer has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with prosecutors in the case.

In another exchange, a USC development official reached out to Giannulli as an alumni of the university, inquiring if they could set up an individualized tour or "flag" his daughter's application.

"I think we are all squared away," Giannulli responded to the official.

He forwarded the email to his wife, Loughlin, with an addition -- "The nicest I've been at blowing off somebody."

In a statement to CNN, USC said, "What was being offered to the Giannullis was neither special nor unique. Tours, classroom visits and meetings are routinely offered. The primary purpose of a flag is to be able to track the outcome of the admission review process. It is not a substitute for otherwise being qualified for admission to USC."

Giannulli's deep ties to USC extended in other ways as well. When he was set to play golf with the then-USC Athletics Director Pat Haden at Augusta National, he emailed Singer that he wasn't going to say anything about their working together. In response, Singer referenced a meeting with Haden a year prior when Haden told him that he "felt you were good for a million plus." Giannulli replied, "HAH!!"

Other emails shed light on the payment and donation process when it came to the Key Worldwide Foundation, the sham charity run by Singer. When Singer instructed the couple to send a $50,000 check payable to USC Womens (sic) Athletics and another $200,000 to Singer's fake charity the Key Worldwide Foundation, Giannulli forwarded the $200,000 invoice to his financial adviser and wrote "the last college 'donation' for [my younger daughter]. Can't I write this off?"