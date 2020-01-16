Up to 20 LAPD officers are under investigation for false gang labels

(CNN) Up to 20 Los Angeles Police officers are under investigation for falsely identifying people as gang members, Chief Michel Moore said at a press conference Wednesday morning.

"This is something we need to dig into quickly, effectively with sufficient resources to understand the depth, breadth and extent of this. I'm confident that we have the right resources, that we have the right eyes, with the right oversight and I will have better answers for this community in the weeks ahead," Moore said.

Earlier this month, three officers of the elite Metropolitan Division were suspended for falsely identifying individuals as gang members, the department said in a news release last week. The inaccurate documentation was intended to boost traffic stop statistics, LAPD officer Mike Lopez told CNN.

While 20 officers are believed to have some "inconsistencies in information," so far only 10 have been suspended or had their police officer powers made inactive, Moore said.

The allegations against the division are still being investigated, Moore said, asking that judgement be withheld until the investigation is complete.

