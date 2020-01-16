Indiana's oldest state worker is retiring. He's 102 years old

(CNN) Bob Vollmer is ready to retire after almost 60 years at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The 102-year-old World War II veteran was hired as a land surveyor in 1963 and has worked there ever since, according to a department spokesman.

Vollmer's job has taken him all over the state over the years and he said he occasionally had to deal with some pretty rough customers. He said disputes over property lines can get pretty heated.

"I've had people shoot at me, I've had people sic their dogs on me," he told CNN affiliate WXIN

One problem brought Vollmer face-to-face with one of notorious mob boss Al Capone's top lieutenants.

