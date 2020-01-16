FBI arrests 3 alleged white supremacists. They planned to attend Virginia pro-gun rally, official says

(CNN)The FBI arrested three alleged members of a white supremacist group early Thursday, including two men accused of possessing a machine gun, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition and body armor parts, according to the Justice Department.
The three were arrested at residences in Delaware and Maryland and taken into custody without incident, FBI spokesman Dave Fitz said.
The men, who the Justice Department says are members of the international white supremacist group known as The Base, were believed to be planning to attend a pro-gun rally in Virginia's capital of Richmond on Monday that is expected to draw a significant crowd of extremists, according to a law enforcement official.
They're charged with multiple firearms and immigration-related offenses and are expected to make an initial appearance in Maryland federal court later Thursday.
Brian Mark Lemley Jr., 33, is accused of transporting a machine gun, as well as transporting a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony.
Lemley and William Garfield Bilbrough IV, 19, are also accused of transporting and harboring an alien -- 27-year-old Patrik Jordan Mathews, a Canadian citizen and former combat engineer in the Canadian Army Reserve.
Like Lemley, Mathews is charged with transporting a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony. The complaint also charges Mathews with being an alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Mathews is accused of illegally crossing into the US from Canada in August.
According to court documents, in November Lemley ordered a gun part online, and last month, along with Mathews, built a functioning assault rifle using that part.
Lemley and Matthews allegedly purchased some 1,650 rounds of ammunition earlier this month, and practiced using the assault rifle at a gun range in Maryland, where FBI agents had set up a hidden camera to secretly record them as they practiced shooting, according to a criminal complaint.
It wasn't immediately clear who was representing the men. No defense attorneys were listed on the court record.
The Base describes itself as an international network that is training its members to fight in a race war, according to the Counter Extremism Project.
The Washington Post first reported the arrests.
Earlier this week, Virginia's governor declared a temporary state of emergency around the Monday rally that banned all weapons on state Capitol grounds, citing credible threats of violence.
"State intelligence analysts have identified threats and violent rhetoric similar to what has been seen before other major events such as Charlottesville," Gov. Ralph Northam said, referring to the deadly 2017 white supremacist rally in that Virginia city.
The threats, which are considered credible by law enforcement, come from mainstream channels and alternative dark web channels used by violent groups and white nationalists from outside of Virginia, Northam said.