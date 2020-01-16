FBI arrests 3 alleged white supremacists. They planned to attend Virginia pro-gun rally, official says

(CNN) The FBI arrested three alleged members of a white supremacist group early Thursday, including two men accused of possessing a machine gun, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition and body armor parts, according to the Justice Department.

The three were arrested at residences in Delaware and Maryland and taken into custody without incident, FBI spokesman Dave Fitz said.

The men, who the Justice Department says are members of the international white supremacist group known as The Base, were believed to be planning to attend a pro-gun rally in Virginia's capital of Richmond on Monday that is expected to draw a significant crowd of extremists, according to a law enforcement official.

They're charged with multiple firearms and immigration-related offenses and are expected to make an initial appearance in Maryland federal court later Thursday.

Brian Mark Lemley Jr., 33, is accused of transporting a machine gun, as well as transporting a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony.

