An actress with small role in 'Marriage Story' is suing a cruise line for an alleged bed bug infestation

(CNN) An actress has filed a federal lawsuit against a cruise line claiming her room was infested with bed bugs during a trip from Los Angeles to Mexico.

"Imagine yourself on a cruise at sea with your stateroom infested with bed bugs," said Connie Flores, who had a small part as an "arguing woman" in Netflix's Oscar-nominated film "Marriage Story," in a statement from her attorney , Brian Virag.

The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in the Central District of California, seeks general damages of at least $75,000 on multiple counts under both maritime and California law, including negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and battery, among others. The lawsuit claims the cruise line either knew or should have known about the alleged infestation and failed to treat it.

In a statement, Princess Cruise Lines said it was "very sorry" to hear about Flores' allegations and said it was "committed to following and often exceed stringent sanitation and health guidelines."

"Given that this is an open lawsuit, we are limited in what information we can share right now," the statement added, "however it is worth noting, our room attendants are highly trained to identify bed bugs and ALL staterooms are thoroughly inspected each month as a preventative measure."

Read More