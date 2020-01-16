Libya's renegade general 'agreed to comply' with ceasefire, says Germany

(CNN) Libya's renegade General Khalifa Haftar has "agreed to comply" with the terms of an existing ceasefire agreement in Libya, according to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

The agreement would consolidate a current truce between Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) and Libya's UN-backed administration, the Government of National Accord (GNA).

Haftar's administration, in eastern Libya, has often been at odds with the GNA in Tripoli, since the fall of Libya's strongman leader Moammar Gadhafi. Last year, at least 1,000 people were killed in and around Tripoli between April and July, according to the World Health Organization, as Haftar's forces and other militias attempted to take over the capital.

The nine-month campaign appeared to pause over the weekend, when Haftar accepted a conditional ceasefire. But on Monday, he abandoned peace talks with the GNA in Moscow, leaving without signing a draft agreement.

Now, there may be new hope. "General Haftar has made it clear that he wants to contribute to the success of the Libya conference in Berlin and he is ready to participate to it in principle," the Germany Foreign Ministry tweeted on Thursday, after Maas met with Haftar in Benghazi.

Read More