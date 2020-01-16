Utah governor asks state's health department to take the sexual innuendos off of free condoms

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Updated 11:38 PM ET, Thu January 16, 2020

State health officials are distributing Utah-themed condoms statewide as part of an HIV awareness campaign.
(CNN)The state of Utah is hoping to distribute condoms, just not the innuendos that were printed on them.

Utah's Department of Health planned to distribute 100,000 condoms as part of an HIV prevention campaign, according to CNN affiliate KSTU. The condoms were packaged in small cardboard holders with "Utah specific euphemisms, or play on words" that refer the condom owner to the website HIVandMe.com, the department said.
But the condoms were funded by taxpayers, and Governor Gary Herbert asked the department to change the branding and lose the "sexual innuendo."