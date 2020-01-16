Moscow (CNN) He may not even have had an English-language Wikipedia page on Wednesday morning, but former tax official Mikhail Mishustin is now Russian prime minister.

Prior to his appointment, Mishustin served as the head of the Federal Tax Service, where he forged a reputation as a skilled technocrat who successfully reformed the country's fiscal system.

Mishustin is largely unknown to the Russian public and had previously showed little political ambition.

He told Russia's parliament that the country must preserve macroeconomic stability, maintain inflation around 4%, and accelerate work on President Vladimir Putin's flagship "national projects" development program, Reuters reported Thursday.

