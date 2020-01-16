Save on sustainable clothing at Toad&Co's End of Season Sale

If you're striving to be more sustainable in 2020, start at Toad&Co's End of Season Sale, where styles for men and women are up to 40% off.

Toad&Co is dedicated to manufacturing socially and environmentally committed clothes that are both functional and stylish. This season, the brand ramped up their use of organic cotton and recycled fibers. Plus, they offer reusable packaging and upcycled materials to give old clothes a new life.

Over 100 items are on sale, including dresses, camp pants, tees and sweaters for women, and flannels, henleys, joggers and sweatshirts for guys. We especially love the guys' Cashmoore Crew ($50.99, originally $85; toadandco.com) and the women's Cabin Fever Cardi Sweater ($129.99, originally $200; toadandco.com) for winter.

This sale lasts through February 1, so revamp your wardrobe for the better before then. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.