Everlane's most popular loafer is retiring, and now nearly 50% off

In October 2014, our favorite minimalist brand Everlane launched The Modern Loafer to start it's shoe collection. Our closets haven't been the same since. That's why we're so crushed by the news that The Modern Loafer is retiring for good after a five-year reign. So, need a final new pair or want one last chance to try for yourself? Head over to Everlane to shop this elegant, yet professional flat for just $90, down from $168, while supplies last.

Made with 100% Italian leather, the loafer has become a wardrobe staple because of its versatility. Available in Black and Camel, this is the perfect shoe to pair with any outfit. An added bonus? Customers rave about its comfort, making it the perfect shoe to go from work to play, even though it has a short ¾ stacked heel. The loafer has gained more than 3,000 reviews with a 4.5 star rating, making it the most popular loafer on the site.

If you're unsure which size to buy, the brand advises that these shoes have a narrow fit. Order a half-size up if you have wide feet or size 8.5 to 11.

Be sure to remember that The Modern Loafer is final sale, meaning no returns or exchanges. Looking for other winter appropriate shoe styles to carry you through the rest of the season? Everlane's Final Sale page has several other great shoe picks for a fraction of their original prices.

The '90s Loafer in Black and Blush ($80, originally $160; everlane.com)

The '90s Loafer in Brown Crocodile and Bone Crocodile ($85, originally $170; everlane.com)

The '90s Flat in Black, Light Taupe, Dusty Rose, and Olive ($75, originally $150; everlane.com)

The '90s Flat in Bone Crocodile ($80, originally $160; everlane.com)

The Boss Bootie in Black and Bone ($76, originally $215; everlane.com)

The Day High Heel in Black, Ivy, Pecan, and Bone ($58, originally $145; everlane.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.