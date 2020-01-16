Step up your video editing skills with this videography bundle

There are plenty of programs available for editing videos, but it can be hard to get the most out of them. The Complete Videography Bundle: Beginner to Expert is designed to help you learn various video editing techniques and master the best programs for the job.

This comprehensive videography bundle contains 10 courses that focus mainly on video editing and motion graphics. That's 410 lessons, or over 45 hours of coursework, for $29.99 at store.cnn.com. Of course, to edit videos, you'll need software (and that is not included in the bundle — you'll need to buy it separately).

Many courses in this bundle concentrate on building mastery in apps like Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro. With knowledge of these programs, you should be editing videos with ease in no time. And with this bundle, you can tune in anytime you want — for life. Stream lessons from wherever you are, whenever you want.

Part of a good video is often the graphic enhancements and effects mixed in. Whether it's simple titles or more elaborate visual effects, use these to impress your audience. Adobe After Effects: Learn The Basics seeks to familiarize you with the possibilities of this versatile program. It starts you out on the bare basics, including elements like the program's layout and what all the tools can do. After a few lessons on the fundamentals, you'll get to create your first composition.

Adobe Premiere Pro CC is one of the most widely used video editing programs out there. Adobe Premiere Pro CC Masterclass: Learn How To Edit Videos should prove invaluable in your quest to be a better video editor. The course takes you through the program in a hands-on fashion, walking you through audio editing, green-screen effects, color correction and more. No matter what type of production you're working on, Premiere Pro will take it to the next level.

It can be overwhelming to open up a program like Adobe After Effects for the first time. The Complete Videography Bundle: Beginner to Expert is the perfect guide to help you overcome the learning curve and start editing videos on a professional level.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.