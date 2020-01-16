Work out smarter with this portable home gym that's nearly 50% off

This year, many of us will resolve to treat our bodies better — to exercise, prioritize fitness and improve our physical well-being. And one popular way to do that is through strength and resistance training.

According to the American Heart Association, a good strength training program supports increased bone and muscle strength, lowers risk of injury and increases muscle mass, which can help maintain a healthy weight.

But as many of us know, it's not easy to start exercising regularly, and it can be a challenge to make it to the gym consistently. And while there are popular at-home exercise tools and products you can buy, it's hard to find an all-in-one solution that will provide a challenging, full-body workout.

That's why we were excited to see that the BodyBoss 2.0 ($155, originally $282; stacksocial.com) is available for 45% off, a price that's over $40 less than on Amazon.

The BodyBoss 2.0 is a portable home gym with extra bands designed to let you do hundreds of gym exercises, no matter your level of fitness or expertise. With it, you can work out on your own time, where you want, how you want, and without having to head to a crowded gym. It enables you to transform your resistance training at home by simulating exercises you would normally tackle at the gym.

The different components — specifically a collapsible workout bar, two handles and two wrist straps — are clipped on to resistance bands, which then anchor to the base component, also known as the VectorFit. The VectorFit is made from a nonslip material that's also foldable, which makes it a breeze to store in smaller spaces. Using the resistance of the bands, you can target everything from your upper body to your core and quads.

As with any new workout, you'll probably need a little guidance to get started and feel comfortable with all the pieces. Luckily, the BodyBoss 2.0 comes with a workout guide and access to over 100 workouts, so you can learn about the best exercises to meet your personal goals.

Reviewers love the versatility of the BodyBoss 2.0, which allows you to switch from workouts like squats to ab twists and even change the resistance of the workout at any time. So if you're looking to make the commitment to a healthier body, but want to be able to do so at your own pace, time and place, there's no better time to snag this popular, portable home gym, now 45% off its original price.

Note: The prices above reflect the listed retailer's prices at the time of publication.