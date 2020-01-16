These are the best sheets, according to Amazon reviewers

Bedsheets are about as one-size-fits-all as shoes are — and we're not just talking about twin vs. California king. Between figuring out your personal sleeping style (and whether you're a warm or cold sleeper), whether or not your bedding is hypoallergenic, the types of cooling properties the sheets have, the overall design, the price, and more, there's plenty to consider before investing in a set of linens for your bedroom.

If you're hunting for the perfect bedsheets online, the search can be made even more difficult by the fact that you won't be able to touch and feel the linens before you swipe your credit card. An easy solution? Scoping out the customer review section.

There, you'll find plenty of insight into how the linens stood up to sleeping, washing and normal wear and tear. And when it comes to bedsheets on Amazon, customers are not holding back. Based on the quantity and quality of past reviews, these seven Amazon sheet sets are some of the best linens money can buy. The people have spoken.

Mellanni Bed Sheets (starting at $28.70; amazon.com)

With over 60,000 customer reviews, these Mellanni sheets (which come in 41 different colors and styles) are among the top-reviewed sheets we've come across on Amazon. Not only are they a No.1 best-seller, but they also have a pretty impressive rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. What make these linens stand out is the fact that they're made of fade-, stain-, shrink- and wrinkle-resistant fabric for seamless, foolproof care.

One Amazon customer notes, "Over the past few months and several washings, the sheets still look brand new, with no appreciable change except for an increasing softness." And that writer's not the only one who can attest to these sheets standing the test of time; another happy customer wrote, "I've now been using this sheet set (in white) for a few months I'm still equally in love with them. No pilling yet, and they wash nicely and dry quickly." Not bad for under $30, if you ask us.

Nestl Bedding Microfiber Sheets (starting at $24.49; amazon.com)

Another set that comes with the backing of thousands of Amazon customers is the Nestl Bedding Microfiber Sheets. It has a 4.3-star rating from over 14,000 customers and has sold shoppers on its overall quality and affordable price tag.

As one reviewer notes, "For the price I had super low expectations. I will buy cheap sheets for my kids; they use them, they destroy them, I repurchased them, and the world continues to make sense. However, when I received the sheets I was pleasantly surprised at the quality." Microfiber tends to result in a warmer sleep, so the set is ideal for people who consider themselves cold sleepers.

Mellanni Flannel Sheet Set (starting at $37; amazon.com)

Another fabric to consider if you're a cold sleeper is flannel, which is best known for its heat insulation. It makes for great bedding during the winter months. The flannel cotton sheet set on Amazon that currently holds the top spot is this one from Mellanni. It comes with a deep pocket design that can fit your mattress (and a topper too) with ease.

As one shopper notes, "I specifically ordered these because they are listed as 'deep pocket' and we have a memory foam topper that we put on our regular mattress. They fit perfectly!" Other features include easy upkeep, comfortable design and a lifetime manufacturer guarantee.

Dapu Pure Stone Washed Linen Sheets (starting at $79.99; amazon.com)

If you're a warm sleeper through and through, you need the coolest, most breathable sheets to help you rest easy at night. The key to a successful night's sleep? Linen bed sheets. Linen has cooling, moisture-wicking properties that help regulate your body temperature at night.

Among the top-rated linen sheets on Amazon is this set from Dapu, which is constructed with stain-resistant, hypoallergenic Oeko-Tex-certified fabric (a designation even higher than organic). A quick glance at the comments section and you can see these sheets are standing up to the test. One Dapu lover writes, "These are game changers. The comfort level is way more than any of the cotton or bamboo sheets, especially in the summer. I tend to run hot and sweat at night. So far, I've woken up bone dry and comfortable."

Feather & Stitch 100% Cotton Sheets (starting at $46.49; amazon.com)

So you're not quite a warm sleeper and not quite a cold sleeper? For sheets that are (in the words of Goldilocks) "just right," opt for cotton ones. They will help your skin feel cool at night, while at the same time helping you retain enough heat to feel snuggly warm.

While searching Amazon, it was hard to miss the positive reviews for Feather & Stitch's 100% Cotton Sheets (they have over 1,500 5-star reviews), with many reviewers saying that after a few months of testing, they've added them to other bedrooms in their homes. Other highlights from past customers include the set's sturdier make, soft feel and its cooling properties. However, it's important to note that many customers also mentioned that these tend to wrinkle a little out of the dryer, so you may need to press them or stretch out the wrinkles to get them smooth.

Sheets and Giggles Eucalyptus Lyocell Sheet Set (starting at $97.90; amazon.com)

Sheets and Giggles may not have as many reviews as some of the aforementioned sheets, but the brand has been winning over customers left and right with its array of eucalyptus linens. The fabric is created from sustainably sourced eucalyptus, which results in a soft, breathable and moisture-wicking sheet (any warm sleeper's dream come true).

As one past customer notes, "I thought I owned soft sheets but boy was I wrong. These sheets are ridiculously soft and extremely breathable. I love them so much that I got my family to jump the bandwagon and now we are loyal customers." Plus, for those who are especially conscious of their products' environmental impact, these sheets are also made with nearly zero waste, zero harmful chemicals and can biodegrade nearly twice as fast as traditional cotton.

Agedate 4-Piece Hypoallergenic Sheets ($29.99; amazon.com)

True to its name, hypoallergenic bedding is made from materials unlikely to aggravate allergies. It's especially worth the investment if you're the kind of person who wakes up in the middle of the night because your bedding is making you sneeze, cough or itch.

What we love about this set of hypoallergenic bedding from Agedate is the variety of bold prints it comes in, including floral and geometric designs. But don't just take our word for it; one reviewer notes, "This is a very nice bedding set, including a quilt cover, two pillowcases and bed top. The pattern is very beautiful and the fabric is comfortable and does not wrinkle easily. "

