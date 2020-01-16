15 top-rated 2020 planners on Amazon to keep your new year organized

The start of a new year always brings the urge to make it better than previous ones. For some people, that may mean finding new ways to save money, travel more, get in shape, tidy their homes or even just get organized so goals are impossible to miss. One way to do that? Keeping an up-to-date, detailed planner to write down all your meetings, deadlines, appointments and more.

To take the guesswork out of finding the best 2020 planners, which will stand the test of time and keep you organized, we've rounded up 15 top-rated planners on Amazon, which come with hundreds (if not thousands) of reviews and at least a 4-star rating. We're betting that if you choose any of these picks, your 2020 will shine.

Lemome 2020 Planner ($24.99, originally $36.99; amazon.com)

With more than 5,000 customer ratings and a 4.9-star rating, this is the highest-rated planner on Amazon. It's not hard to figure out why. With a sleek and sophisticated faux leather binding and "2020" embossed in gold on the exterior, this is an agenda you won't feel bashful pulling out in an important meeting.

BooQool 2020 Planner ($10.49; amazon.com)

Coming in a close second is this planner, which features a wire binding and is available in standard colors, like black and navy, as well as hot pink and turquoise. With a 4.8-star rating and more than 4,500 reviews, it features dividers for easy organization, ample note sections and a breakdown of months and weeks.

Blue Sky 2020 Weekly & Monthly Planner ($9.99; amazon.com)

The top-selling planner on Amazon right now, this cost-efficient and easy planner is available in two sizes and features next month calendars for planning, a weekly view that has ample note space to write down your thoughts, and coated tabs that won't rip off midyear.

Maalbok Planner 2020 ($18.95, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

This planner, which breaks down your year into both months and weeks for easy planning, packs on the vibrancy with full-color illustrations on each page that lend an uber-cute aesthetic. And its 4.9-star rating and more than 600 reviews make it clear we're not the only people who think so.

Freedom Mastery 2020 Deluxe Law Of Attraction Life Planner ($29.95; amazon.com)

Complete with a built-in gratitude journal, reflection pages, habit trackers and more, this planner is all about improving yourself this year and working the Law of Attraction principle in your favor. Available in colors like rose gold and cobalt blue, along with more subdued black and brown, this is for the person who wants a truly new start.

Frasukis 2020 Planner ($11.99; amazon.com)

More than 1,500 5-star reviews prove that this sophisticated planner, with a neat embossed "20" on the front, is ideal both for students and for people long out of school alike. The planner is sturdy, full of premium thick paper that won't rip or tear, with a twin wire binding that won't bend, and has your weeks and months mapped out to make all your tasks impossible to miss.

Artfan 2020 Monthly Planner ($9.99; amazon.com)

Two pockets line the interior of this planner, which would be ideal for someone in charge of a ton of paperwork (or homework) at any given time. It also features daily blocks for weekly planning, which nearly 3,000 reviewers appreciate.

At-A-Glance 2020 Monthly Planner ($14.06, originally $24.59; amazon.com)

This planner is large enough to sit perfectly on your kitchen counter or desk and help you map out entire months at a time. It also features paper thick enough that you don't have to worry about ink soaking through to the next page.

Frasukis Planner 2020 9.30" x 11.25" ($18.99; amazon.com)

If you're looking for a larger planner with a bit more style, this one from Frasukis features a pretty floral design across the front with a thick cardstock cover to keep all your meetings and appointments safe inside.

Lemome 2020 Weekly & Monthly Planner ($24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon's best-selling planner for teachers has thick paper, a soft faux leather exterior, stickers to keep things interesting and a design that can easily fold up in a bag or be kept flat on a desk.

Tullofa Planner 2020 Pink Marble ($11.69; amazon.com)

With marked tabs, twin-wire binding that won't bend, and monthly and weekly breakdown pages to keep both your short-term and long-term goals in mind, this planner has a chic pink marble cover that's just the icing on top.

Maalbok 2020 Planner - Gray ($10.49; amazon.com)

With a 4.9-star rating and more than 2,000 reviews, this minimalist planner apparently has everything you need for 2020, with tabs so you can easily flip to the month you desire and a hard exterior to keep pages fresh and clean.

BooQool 2020 Planner ($8.99; amazon.com)

A planner as eye-catching as this one will make planning your future a joy. But more than just being pretty, this features clear cover pockets to store important paperwork and notes, laminated tabs and ample space for you to write down your most important happenings.

Tullofa 2020 Planner - Cute Dogs ($15.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Naturally the planner covered in drawings of perfect dogs has a near-perfect rating. Besides its smile-inducing cover, this planner has a hard cover, a back pocket, twin-wire binding and 12 months' worth of neatly lined pages.

Tullofa 2020 Planner - Brown ($10.99; amazon.com)

If you're looking for all the bells and whistles, but with a classic look, you can't go wrong with this one. Featuring the brand's signature back pocket, durable cover and ample room for notes, this one from Tullofa ticks all the boxes.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.