-- The Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog, says the Trump administration broke a 1974 law when it withheld US security aid to Ukraine last year, one of the issues at the center of Trump's impeachment.
-- Meanwhile, a Soviet-born businessman who worked with Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, implicated the President in an interview with CNN.
-- Exclusive: Elizabeth Warren accused Bernie Sanders of calling her a "liar" on national TV in a tense post-debate exchange. Sound of the moment was caught by CNN's microphones.
-- Daytime talk show host Wendy Williams ran afoul of some parents and activists after recent comments she made regarding a scar on actor Joaquin Phoenix's lip. She has since apologized.
-- Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, could end up testifying against her in a potential court battle over her treatment in the UK media.
-- Four children were locked in makeshift cages, Alabama police say. 3 people have been arrested.
-- A day after a Delta plane dumped jet fuel over several Los Angeles schools, federal authorities said the pilots did not ask for approval to release the fuel as part of their emergency landing. CNN aviation safety analyst David Soucie called the transmissions between the pilot and air traffic control "a failure to communicate."
-- As many as 1 million seabirds died in less than 12 months in one of the largest mass die-offs in recorded history. Researchers say warm ocean waters are to blame.
-- China has agreed to buy $200 billion worth of additional US goods compared to 2017 levels as part of the "phase one" trade deal signed Wednesday.
-- Singer Demi Lovato announced she'll perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl LIV in Miami.