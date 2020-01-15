What Trump really gets from his China deal

This analysis was excerpted from the January 15 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America , the daily email about US politics for global readers. Sign up here to receive it every weekday morning.

The deal does pause the trade war, and appears to pry open more Chinese markets and commit Beijing to buy $200 billion in US agricultural, auto, manufacturing and aviation goods. And Trump will keep many tariffs on Chinese imports.

He got a political win by burnishing his mythology as a negotiator and standing up to China. So what if this deal, like others he renegotiated with Canada, Mexico and South Korea doesn't change much? Trump will trumpet it on the campaign trail and ignore the reality that he's not actually that great at closing political deals.

No one thinks this deal is a permanent peace. In reaching for the age-old tariffs bludgeon, America may have hastened the collapse of the global free trading consensus. It also pivoted from nearly 50 years of trying to encourage and manage China's rise, into full-on confrontation: China and the US may now have crossed a threshold that could see them begin to decouple their