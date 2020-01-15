A healthy Chicago zoo lioness died after a puzzling fall -- less than two weeks after losing her mate

(CNN) A 14-year-old female African lion of an Illinois zoo died Tuesday -- less than two weeks after the death of her mate, the Chicago Zoological Society said in a statement.

Brookfield zoo staff checked on Isis, the lioness, Monday morning and everything appeared normal, the statement said.

"She was fine, she was moving around," Senior Vice President of Animal Programs Bill Zeigler told CNN affiliate WTTW.

In fact, she hadn't been having any medical or health issues, he told the affiliate.

Isis died Tuesday

But when staff checked back later in the day Monday she was laying on the floor of the moat, after apparently falling and injuring herself.

Read More