Homeless mothers with Oakland's 'Moms 4 Housing' have been forcibly evicted from a vacant home they were occupying

(CNN) A group of homeless mothers and their children in California were forcibly evicted Tuesday from a vacant home they'd been illegally living in for months, officials said.

Alameda County Sheriff's deputies used a court order to remove the mothers, who belonged to the Oakland group "Moms 4 Housing" around 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Two mothers were arrested.

No children were in the house during the forced eviction, Dominique Walker, a group member and spokeswoman, told CNN.

The "Moms 4 Housing" group had occupied the vacant house on Magnolia Street since November 18. The group is a "collective of unhoused and insecurely housed mothers, organizing to reclaim vacant homes from real estate speculators," according to its website.

Their high-profile, socially motivated squatting effort had gained public traction as homeless in California surged 16.4% in 2019 compared with the prior year, according to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Read More