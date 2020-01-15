Mississippi scrambles to find cells for 625 violent inmates after Parchman prison unit deemed unsafe

(CNN) A Mississippi penitentiary unit housing violent inmates "has a failing infrastructure," and while officials have moved hundreds of prisoners to a nearby private prison, 625 still need cells, the state Department of Correction says.

The move comes more than seven months after a state health inspector visited Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman and, in a 154-page report , graphically documented crumbling, unsanitary conditions in which prisoners lacked power and water and it "rains inside" the cells of one unit.

Following a series of clashes in the prison that left at least four prisoners dead — and later spurred rappers Jay-Z and Yo Gotti to assist prisoners in suing the state — the department last week said it had arranged for private prison firm CoreCivic Inc. to move 375 prisoners to Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, about 8 miles north of Parchman.

Numerous toilets were leaking or inoperable in the prison, the health inspector said.

"The facility is already operational and sufficiently staffed to manage close custody inmates," state corrections said Commissioner Pelicia Hall in a statement. "The department acted swiftly because of the violence at MSP and a lack of manpower to restore and maintain order. We also cannot staff any other facility."

The department has not responded to CNN's email seeking comment and additional information.

