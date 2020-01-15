Holy Cross rower killed in van crash just weeks after setting a world record

(CNN) College of the Holy Cross sophomore Grace Rett was killed after a van carrying members of the rowing team collided with a pickup truck in Florida on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred just one day after her 20th birthday.

The van, which was carrying 11 students and the head coach, was headed to a rowing club in Florida for a practice, according to the Massachusetts college's Dean of Students Michele Murray.

"This is a terrible loss for our community," Murray said at a press conference.

She said that six students and the coach remain hospitalized with varying levels of injury after the Vero Beach crash. Rett was sitting in the front passenger seat of the van, according to police.

Grace Rett

"My thoughts are really with Grace's family and with her teammates," Murray said.

