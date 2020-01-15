A man has confessed to killing his wife and three children in Florida, police say

(CNN) A man has been arrested in Florida on suspicion of killing his wife and three children -- deaths that were discovered only when federal agents tried to arrest him in a separate investigation, authorities said.

Anthony Todt, 44, initially was detained Monday at his rented home in Celebration -- a community adjacent to Disney World -- as agents with the Department of Health and Human Services and sheriff's deputies arrived to serve a federal arrest warrant, Osceola County Sheriff Russell Gibson said Wednesday.

Deputies checking the home then found four bodies, which investigators believe are those of his wife, Megan Todt, 42, and their three children, ages 4, 11 and 13, Gibson said. Authorities said they will need to use DNA or dental records to confirm identities.

It was not clear whether Todt has an attorney. He has an initial court appearance set for Thursday.

Todt's sister, Chrissy Caplet, released a statement: "Tony and Megan were devoted loving parents who loved their children and Breezy every day and were so involved in their community. The families of Tony and Megan ask for privacy during this difficult time in our lives as we mourn the lose [sic] of our families."

Read More