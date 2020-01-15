Delta plane dumped jet fuel on LA schools due to engine issue, airline says

(CNN) Federal officials are investigating after a Delta Air Lines plane returning to Los Angeles International Airport dumped jet fuel on nearby schools, dousing dozens of people, mostly children.

Fire crews treated 60 people after the fuel affected five elementary schools and one high school Tuesday, said inspector Sean Ferguson of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Park Avenue Elementary fifth-grader Justin Guiti said the fuel sprayed all over him and got into his eye.

"Drops of water were coming down. I thought it was a rainbow, and I looked up and it was gasoline," he said.

Miguel Cervantes, a sixth grader, said his skin itched afterward.

