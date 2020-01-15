A killer was released after nearly 30 years in prison. Two years later, he killed again, prosecutors say

(CNN) Just two years ago, Timothy Chavira was released from a California prison on parole after serving nearly 30 years for killing his stepmother. He's now accused of killing someone again, authorities say.

Cruz de Leon, a retired obstetrician, was killed December 7 with a sharp object in her northeast Los Angeles home, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

Chavira has been charged with one count of murder, and is being held without opportunity for bail at the men's central jail in Los Angeles.

Authorities haven't said why they believe Chavira killed the retired doctor, or what they believe the motive was. CNN has reached out to the public defender's office.

