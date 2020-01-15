Gold medalist Aly Raisman explains why she won't compete in this year's Olympics

(CNN) Gold medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman will not compete in this year's Olympics in Tokyo.

Raisman said she's taking much-needed time and space to reflect on her years of achievements.

"The past 10 years have been such a whirlwind that I haven't really processed all that has happened, and sometimes I wonder whether I ever will," she wrote. "I've lived a pretty fast-paced life and sometimes I have to remind myself to slow down, unplug from technology and take the time to appreciate what I've experienced and learned."

The Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 9.