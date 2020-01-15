Meghan's father Thomas Markle could end up testifying against her in UK legal battle

London (CNN) Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, could end up testifying against her in a potential court battle over her treatment in the UK media.

Meghan filed a lawsuit last year against the Mail on Sunday newspaper for allegedly unlawfully publishing a letter she wrote to her father.

But court documents filed by the paper on Tuesday reveal that he is part of the paper's defense, reports the Daily Mail , its sister publication.

It's not yet clear whether Markle will testify, should the case reach court, but these documents appear to show Meghan's father has been co-operating with the defense, making him a likely witness.

The Mail on Sunday and parent company Associated Newspapers will argue that there was "huge and legitimate" public interest in members of the royal family and their "personal relationships," according to the papers, the UK's PA news agency reported.

Read More