(CNN) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif said people in Iran took the streets in protest because they "were lied to" after the downing of Ukrainian Airline flight 752.

Speaking at foreign policy conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, Zarif said neither he, nor President Hassan Rouhani, knew the details of what happened until two days after the commercial flight was shot down.

Zarif said, "last few nights we've had people in the streets of Tehran demonstrating against the fact that they were lied to for a couple of days."

After initially denying missiles took down the Ukrainian flight, Iranian Armed Forces General Staff admitted "the plane was accidentally hit by human error." A statement said the plane "resembled a hostile target" and the "aircraft came close to a sensitive IRGC military center."

All 176 passengers and crew were killed in the crash.

Read More