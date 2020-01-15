It's OK to eat romaine lettuce again as officials declare E.coli outbreak over

(CNN) Caesar salad lovers rejoice -- your crispy romaine lettuce leaves are OK to eat now.

The nationwide, monthslong E.coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce ended Wednesday, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration.

The romaine, which came from Salinas, California, infected a total of 167 people in 27 states.

This included 85 hospitalizations, including 15 patients who developed a type of kidney failure -- hemolytic uremic syndrome -- known to be associated with this particular type of bacteria, E. coli O157:H7. The toxin produced by the bacteria typically causes symptoms such as vomiting, stomach cramps and bloody diarrhea.

No deaths have been linked to the outbreak.

Read More