Jadon Sancho criticized by German media for dining on $240 gold-plated steak

By Matias Grez, CNN

Updated 7:58 AM ET, Wed January 15, 2020

Chef Salt Bae serves his trademark golden steak in Dubai.
(CNN)Yachts, a private jet and ... a gold-plated steak.

Borussia Dortmund wonder kid Jadon Sancho has drawn the ire of German media for publishing a video on his Instagram showcasing his recent holiday.
The 19-year-old capped off his trip to Dubai by dining on a golden steak at Nusr-Et Steakhouse, made famous by Turkish butcher Nusret Gökçe -- otherwise known as Salt Bae.
German newspaper Die Welt claimed the chef's trademark dish was "digestible, no question, it's just extremely damn hard for the public to digest."