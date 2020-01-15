(CNN)Yachts, a private jet and ... a gold-plated steak.
Borussia Dortmund wonder kid Jadon Sancho has drawn the ire of German media for publishing a video on his Instagram showcasing his recent holiday.
The 19-year-old capped off his trip to Dubai by dining on a golden steak at Nusr-Et Steakhouse, made famous by Turkish butcher Nusret Gökçe -- otherwise known as Salt Bae.
German newspaper Die Welt claimed the chef's trademark dish was "digestible, no question, it's just extremely damn hard for the public to digest."