Australia's prehistoric Wollemi pine trees saved from bushfires in secret government mission

(CNN) An ancient grove of pine trees whose ancestors are thought to have stood tall among dinosaurs some 200 million years ago has been saved from Australian bushfires in a covert firefighting mission.

Firefighters in New South Wales (NSW) were enlisted by the local government to save the prehistoric Wollemi Pine grove, which exists in a secret location within the 5,000-square-kilometer (1,930-square-mile) Wollemi National Park northwest of Sydney.

There are fewer than 200 Wollemi Pines left in the wild.

The oldest fossil of the rare pine species dates back 90 million years and the pines are thought to have existed during the Jurassic period.