(CNN) A town in the state of Western Australia has become home to an influx of unusual new residents: emus.

The big, flightless birds have always lived in the bushland that surrounds the town of Nannup, which has a population of around 1,300 people. But the emus began showing up in the town center in the middle of last year, and haven't left since, said Tony Dean, president of the town council.

Standing up to 1.9 meters tall (6.2 feet), the emu is Australia's tallest native bird and one of the world's largest bird species, according to conservation group Birdlife Australia . Emus are related to ostriches and another native Australian bird, the cassowary

There are about three families of emus roaming the town, a total of 20 to 40 birds, Dean said. The emu parents laid their eggs about eight to nine months ago, and led their chicks -- only a few inches tall at the time -- into the town. Now, the chicks are impossible to miss, standing around 6 feet tall (1.8 meters).

The birds leave droppings and feathers everywhere, feast on residents' vegetable gardens, and wander through the main roads and side streets.

