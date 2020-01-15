(CNN)Fears are mounting across Asia over the spread of a new coronavirus identified in China that has killed one patient and sickened dozens, as health authorities race to identify the source of the pathogen.
The new strain of coronavirus, in the same family as the deadly severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), originated in Wuhan, the largest city in central China, and has spread to Thailand via a Chinese tourist.
It has cast a shadow over Lunar New Year celebrations and put the rest of Asia on alert. Virologists around the world are now studying its genome sequence shared by Chinese researchers, but many questions still remain.
Researchers have yet to rule out the possibility that the virus could be transmitted from person to person, and on Wednesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Watch Level 1 Alert -- the lowest of a three-tier travel health notices that warns visitors of Wuhan to "be aware and practice usual precautions."
First case detected outside China
On Monday, Thai authorities confirmed that a Chinese woman arriving from Wuhan, has been quarantined with the new virus, the first time it has been detected outside China.
According to the World Health Organization, the 61-year-old woman said she had not been to the seafood market linked to the outbreak. But she did report "a history of visiting a local fresh market in Wuhan on a regular basis prior to the onset of illness" on January 5, the WHO said in a statement.
The first, and the majority, of the infected cases in Wuhan have been traced to the Nanhua Wholesale Seafood Market, which has been shut down for disinfection since January 1. Wuhan health authorities said on Wednesday that some "environmental samples" taken from the market tested positive for the virus.
Apart from fish, the market also sold other live animals, including birds, rabbits and snakes -- sparking concerns that the virus might have been transmitted to humans from animals, just like SARS and MERS.