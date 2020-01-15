At least 71 killed and dozens injured after avalanches bury homes in Pakistan

By Jessie Yeung, Sophia Saifi and Sajjad Qayyum, CNN

Updated 5:40 AM ET, Wed January 15, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Residents remove debris of a collapsed house following heavy snowfall that triggered an avalanche in Neelum Valley, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on January 14, 2020.
Residents remove debris of a collapsed house following heavy snowfall that triggered an avalanche in Neelum Valley, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on January 14, 2020.

(CNN)At least 71 people have been killed and dozens more injured in northeast Pakistan after a series of avalanches destroyed and buried houses on Tuesday.

The avalanches were triggered by heavy snowfall in the Neelum Valley, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, according to local authorities.
Dozens of houses had been wrecked and buried by the snow, with most of those killed and injured in their homes when the avalanches hit, said Ahmad Raza Qadri, state minister for disaster management and rehabilitation, on Tuesday.
Injured avalanche victims arrive in in Muzaffarabad in an army helicopter following heavy snowfall in the Neelum Valley, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on January 14, 2020.