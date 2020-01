(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- The entire Russian government is resigning after President Vladimir Putin proposed sweeping reforms that could extend his decadeslong grip on power beyond.

-- The House voted on a resolution to formally name the impeachment managers who will prosecute the case against President Trump in the upcoming Senate trial.

-- Lori Loughlin and other parents are accused of withholding evidence in the college admissions scam case.

-- President Trump signed an initial trade deal with China that includes pledges from Beijing to more than double its purchases from American farmers in the first year.

-- A newly released video appears to show two missiles striking Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 on January 8.

-- A homeless man is in a serious condition in a Dublin hospital after the tent he was sleeping in was picked up by an industrial litter-clearing vehicle.