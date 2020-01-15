Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Zach Wade, CNN

Updated 2:20 PM ET, Wed January 15, 2020

-- The entire Russian government is resigning after President Vladimir Putin proposed sweeping reforms that could extend his decadeslong grip on power beyond.
-- The House voted on a resolution to formally name the impeachment managers who will prosecute the case against President Trump in the upcoming Senate trial.
-- Lori Loughlin and other parents are accused of withholding evidence in the college admissions scam case.
    -- President Trump signed an initial trade deal with China that includes pledges from Beijing to more than double its purchases from American farmers in the first year.
    -- Gold medalist Aly Raisman explained why she won't compete in this year's Olympics.
    -- A newly released video appears to show two missiles striking Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 on January 8.
    -- A homeless man is in a serious condition in a Dublin hospital after the tent he was sleeping in was picked up by an industrial litter-clearing vehicle.
      -- Elizabeth Warren sought to "raise a concern" with Bernie Sanders during a tense onstage discussion immediately following Tuesday night's debate, according to Sanders campaign manager. The moment followed Sanders' denial on the debate stage that he said a women could not be elected president.
      -- The best country in the world to raise a child? This survey says it's not America.