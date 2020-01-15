Khartoum, Sudan (CNN) A revolt by some members of Sudan's intelligence agency was a "coup" and plot against the revolution of the Sudanese people, said Lt. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, the head of the country's Sovereign Council, on Wednesday.

in a statement, Al-Burhan warned that the armed forces will confront any attempt to "destabilize security and stability and every attempt to abort revolution."

Eyewitnesses in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum described to CNN "a terrifying day" on Tuesday after members of the Operations Authority of the Intelligence Service rebelled and took control of the service's headquarters buildings around the capital, firing bullets in the air and blocking off streets.

Security forces made up of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army intervened and took control of the agency's buildings.

Members of Sudan's intelligence services in the Riyadh district in Khartoum on Tuesday.

Three people died in the unrest, according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD.) A father and his two sons were killed during yesterday's violence in the Soba suburb after a mortar fell on the house yesterday, the CCSD said. Two people were wounded and were admitted for treatment for bullet wounds early Wednesday.

