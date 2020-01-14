The Democratic race for president is waking up

This was originally published in the January 14 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Sign up here to receive it every weekday morning.

(CNN) The Democratic race for president started out woke — but it has often felt barely awake with its gang of 70-somethings and wonkish seminars about the intricacies of health care policy.

Suddenly, that's all changed. Just 20 days before the first nominating contest, the campaign of veteran leftie and heart attack survivor Bernie Sanders is scorching earth and showing he's ready to do anything to win.

Now the senator from Massachusetts is seizing on a CNN report that Sanders once told her a woman can't win the presidency. He denies it, but since the spat revives anger among female voters at how Sanders treated Hillary Clinton four years ago, it's too good for Warren to let go.

"I thought a woman could win; he disagreed," she said in a Monday night statement.

