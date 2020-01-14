An ex-Navy SEAL and Harvard doc is now the first Korean-American headed to space

(CNN) Graduating from Harvard Medical School and being a part of the Navy SEALs must not have been enough accomplishments for Jonny Kim. The 35-year-old is now the first Korean-American to become a NASA astronaut.

Kim, along with 12 others, graduated last week from NASA's Artemis program , allowing the astronauts to be eligible to participate in missions to the International Space Station, to the moon and even Mars.

Two of the candidates were from the Canadian Space Agency, but the 11 others, including Kim, were selected from an initial pool of more than 18,000 applicants, NASA said.

A true privilege and honor to walk among the @NASA Astronaut Corps with my brothers and sisters. We know there are many qualified and deserving candidates out there - we're the lucky ones to represent humanity. Let's work towards a better future for our world and our children. pic.twitter.com/eUv8iSK7gn — Jonny Kim (@JonnyYKim) January 13, 2020

A child of immigrant parents

Kim's family background is one that many children of immigrants can relate to.

Read More