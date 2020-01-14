St. Louis' chief prosecutor has sued the city, alleging a racist conspiracy meant to force her from office

(CNN) Kim Gardner, the first black circuit attorney in St. Louis, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit that accuses the city, the city's police union and others of a coordinated and racist conspiracy aimed at forcing her out of office, according to a complaint.

Gardner, the city's elected prosecutor, accuses "entrenched interests in St. Louis" of attempting to block her efforts at redressing the city's historical inequality "through a broad campaign of collusive conduct," the complaint alleges. The lawsuit, filed Monday in a district court in Missouri, claims the defendants' actions violate the Ku Klux Klan Act as well as the Fourth and 14th Amendments.

The Ku Klux Klan Act was adopted "to address precisely this scenario: a racially motivated conspiracy to deny the civil rights of racial minorities by obstructing a government official's efforts to ensure equal justice under law for all," the lawsuit states.

Jacob Long, a spokesman for the St. Louis mayor's office, denied the allegations in a statement provided to CNN.

"The City Of St. Louis vehemently denies what it considers to be meritless allegations levied against it by Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner," the statement says.

