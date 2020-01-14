Pharmaceutical distributor embroiled in criminal charges ceases opioid sales

(CNN) A New York-based wholesale pharmaceutical distributor has announced it will no longer distribute opioid medications, almost nine months after two of its former executives were charged with illegally distributing opioids and conspiring to defraud the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

"The ever-increasing expenses associated with the legal and regulatory compliance for this segment of drugs are simply not sustainable," Rochester Drug Co-Operative (RDC) said in a statement released by the company spokesman, Jeff Eller. "While these specific drugs represent a relatively small percent of total sales, they account for significant legal and compliance expenses."

RDC is a distributor that buys medicines directly from manufacturers and sells them wholesale to pharmacies.

The company's decision to cease distribution of opioids was "unrelated" to the criminal charges, Eller said. "This was a business based decision, not a litigation based decision," he told CNN.

Drug trafficking charges against executives were first of their kind

