A dam on a lake in Mississippi is in imminent danger of failing

(CNN) The Oktibbeha County Lake Dam in eastern Mississippi is in imminent danger of failing and officials are warning residents to be ready to leave, county emergency management Director Kristen Campanella said Tuesday.

Conditions at the dam, 100 miles northeast of Jackson, had worsened by an 11 a.m. (12 p.m. ET) inspection.

"There is a high probabilty of failure," the National Weather Service office in Jackson said.

The alert for residents is at the warning level, Campanella said; if it gets to the emergency level, authorities would order evacuations.

If the dam breaks, about 250 people would have to evacuate and more than 17,000 acres could be flooded, Campanella told The Dispatch newspaper of Starkville in September.

