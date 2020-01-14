A 104-year-old Marine Corps veteran is asking people to send him Valentine's Day cards

(CNN) A 104-year-old US Marine Corps veteran who served in World War II is asking people to send him cards for Valentine's Day.

Maj. Bill White, a California native, has had a lifetime full of unforgettable experiences. He has collected objects and filled scrapbooks to remind him of special memories which he keeps on a bookshelf organized by year.

But now, the young-spirited veteran wants to expand his collection of memories, and he's asking the public to help by sending him a card this Valentine's Day.

"I'll save every one of them like I've been saving little things that have come up until right now and they'll be a personal part of my history," White told CNN affiliate KTXL

And that history of his is more than eventful.

