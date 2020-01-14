LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson grabs the face mask of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the third quarter.

Photos: LSU dethrones Clemson to win college football title

LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss reaches over the pylon to score a third-quarter touchdown. It was the second touchdown of the game for Moss, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss.