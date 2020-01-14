Joe Burrow, LSU complete dream season to win the national title

By Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 12:15 AM ET, Tue January 14, 2020

LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. catches a second-half touchdown during Monday night&#39;s game in New Orleans.
LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. catches a second-half touchdown during Monday night's game in New Orleans.
LSU linebacker K&#39;Lavon Chaisson grabs the face mask of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the third quarter.
LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson grabs the face mask of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the third quarter.
LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss reaches over the pylon to score a third-quarter touchdown. It was the second touchdown of the game for Moss, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss.
LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss reaches over the pylon to score a third-quarter touchdown. It was the second touchdown of the game for Moss, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after Travis Etienne scored a third-quarter touchdown to cut into LSU&#39;s 11-point halftime lead.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after Travis Etienne scored a third-quarter touchdown to cut into LSU's 11-point halftime lead.
