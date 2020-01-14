LSU dethrones Clemson to win college football title
LSU defensive end Glen Logan celebrates after the victory over Clemson on Monday night.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney congratulates LSU quarterback Joe Burrow after the final whistle.
LSU safety Grant Delpit forces a late-game fumble by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The turnover essentially sealed the game.
LSU players react after Lawrence's fumble.