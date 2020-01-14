Joe Burrow, LSU complete dream season to win the national title

By Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 12:15 AM ET, Tue January 14, 2020

LSU defensive end Glen Logan celebrates after the victory over Clemson on Monday night.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney congratulates LSU quarterback Joe Burrow after the final whistle.
LSU safety Grant Delpit forces a late-game fumble by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The turnover essentially sealed the game.
LSU players react after Lawrence&#39;s fumble.
