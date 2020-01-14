Joe Burrow, LSU complete dream season to win the national title

By Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 1:35 AM ET, Tue January 14, 2020

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow lifts the trophy after Monday night&#39;s win over Clemson.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow lifts the trophy after Monday night's win over Clemson.
Orgeron is interviewed on the field after the game. This is the first championship for Orgeron, a Louisiana native.
Orgeron is interviewed on the field after the game. This is the first championship for Orgeron, a Louisiana native.
LSU defensive end Glen Logan celebrates as confetti falls in the Superdome.
LSU defensive end Glen Logan celebrates as confetti falls in the Superdome.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney congratulates Burrow after the final whistle.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney congratulates Burrow after the final whistle.
