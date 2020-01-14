LSU dethrones Clemson to win college football title
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow lifts the trophy after Monday night's win over Clemson.
Orgeron is interviewed on the field after the game. This is the first championship for Orgeron, a Louisiana native.
LSU defensive end Glen Logan celebrates as confetti falls in the Superdome.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney congratulates Burrow after the final whistle.