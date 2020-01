Rappers Jay-Z and Yo Gotti are behind a lawsuit targeting Mississippi's prison conditions

(CNN) Rappers Jay-Z and Yo Gotti helped more than two dozen Mississippi inmates file a lawsuit claiming people are dying because the state "has failed to fund its prisons."

Yo Gotti and Team Roc-- the philanthropic arm of Jay-Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation -- were able to get legal representation for the inmates to be able to sue, Yo Gotti's publicist Didier Morais told CNN.

There have been at least five prisoner deaths in the state since late December-- four of which were during violent disturbances, officials said earlier this month.

2018, Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall And it's not the first time. In August2018, Mississippi Department of Corrections CommissionerPelicia E. Hall asked the FBI to help investigate the deaths of 15 inmates , which all took place within a month.

The new lawsuit called the recent deaths a "culmination of years of severe understaffing and neglect."

