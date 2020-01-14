College football honors reporters Edward Aschoff and Carley McCord during 2020 National Championship Game

(CNN) As reporters gathered in the press box at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the College Football National Championship Game, there were two spaces reserved for journalists who died in December.

The work spaces were reserved for Edward Aschoff , 34, and Carley Ann McCord , 30, who both died four days apart from each other. The two reporters also worked at ESPN at one point in their careers.

Aschoff 'always put people first'

A work station at the College Football Playoff National Championship was reserved for Edward Aschoff, an ESPN reporter who died in 2019 of HLH stemming from a case of pneumonia.

Aschoff, an ESPN college football reporter, died on his 34th birthday December 24, according to the network.

Earlier that month, Aschoff tweeted he had pneumonia.

