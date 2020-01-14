Sam Springsteen -- Bruce's son -- is now a firefighter in New Jersey

(CNN) The mayor of Jersey City, New Jersey, swore in 15 new firefighters on Tuesday and one of them was Bruce Springsteen's son.

"It was a long road, he's very dedicated, quite a few years and we are just excited for him today," said Bruce Springsteen told CNN affiliate WCBS

The 26-year-old graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy in 2014 and worked as a volunteer firefighter at three different stations, WCBS reported.

He told the station that the training definitely wasn't easy.

